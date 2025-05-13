U.S. Army HH-60 Blackhawks land at Penticton airport to fuel up

Photo: Penticton Airport The U.S. Army stopped into Penticton Airport for fuel on Tuesday

The US Army had their HH-60 Blackhawks land in Penticton on Tuesday afternoon, utilizing the airport for a fuel up.

The Penticton Airport shared the news with a few photos of the helicopters, letting locals know to keep their eyes on the sky as they should be taking off shortly.

There will also be other low-flying helicopters in the sky this week, as a part of FortisBC's annual gas line inspections.