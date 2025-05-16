Penticton company raises money for community through chili cook-off

Photo: Contributed Cheque presentation from Berry & Smith to the Penticton Feedway Breakfast Club

A Penticton company came up with a tasty way to give back to the community.

Berry & Smith Trucking Ltd. hosted a staff chili cook-off, asking employees to contribute cash to participate and then matching all those donations.

The $813 raised was distributed between the local Penticton Breakfast Club, feeding kids in local schools, Discovery House, providing addiction recovery services, and SOWINS, helping women and children in need escape abuse.

The fun event was a way for Berry & Smith, which has been a family-owned Penticton company since 1954, to give back to the community they serve daily, including operating the Penticton Transit Service.

“This event reflects our company culture—hardworking, community-minded, and proud to give back,” said a company spokesperson, in a press release,