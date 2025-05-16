Penticton Beer Run taking place in June with all new race route

Photo: Penticton Beer Run Get ready for the Penticton Beer Run on June 7, 2025

The Penticton Beer Run is less than a month away, taking participants through 11 breweries and local eateries in a fun-fulled six to 10 kilometre walk or run.

The event kicks off on June 7, starting at Abandoned Railway, where runners will take the scenic route down along the KVR trail as they sample their way through Penticton.

The route heads down Lakeshore Drive with eateries along the way, finishing at Okanagan Lake Park for a big after party.

Tastings included are from Abandoned Railway, Cannery, Neighbourhood, Slackwater, Yellow Dog, Barley Mill, Tin Whistle, Highway 97, Firehall, Giant's Head and Detonate Brewing.

The event also includes a Beer Run swag item and a beer at the finish line.

Partial proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Youth Outdoor Recreation programs at Hoodoo Adventures.

Registration is open until June 1.

For more information or to sign up, click here.