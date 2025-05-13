Penticton council decides no fences necessary at leash-optional park area for dogs

Photo: City of Penticton No fencing coming to Riverside Park leash-optional area.

A leash-optional dog zone at Riverside Park in Penticton will continue unfenced.

The area was part of a trial conducted in recent years exploring more city-owned places for dogs to roam free. Council had concerns that the area's closeness to walking pathways made it unappealing for a permanent off-leash area, and asked staff to come back with more information.

There is $50,000 left in the budget for development of a potential Dartmouth dog park, which could be redirected.

Staff's suggested options ranged from small, largely ornamental fences showcasing delineation, to fences just blocking access to the nearby walkway, to full fencing.

Each option increased in cost, depending on material used, length of fencing and the amount of work needed to accommodate or create existing irrigation and pathways.

Full fencing, at the height of costs for potential options, would cost between $66,000 and $75,000 off the top, depending on materials used., and require extensive irrigation work and future maintenance.

Staff ultimately recommended that council continue with a signed “leash-optional” area, foregoing any further construction.

Coun. Campbell Watt reiterated concerns that he had raised at earlier meetings.

“It's not that I think a dog is going to go wild on someone. It's that not all of our residents have that same comfort level, and so they get scared of being in the park. And our park should be open to all,”Watt said, adding his opinion that the Riverside off-leash park should be axed entirely or moved.

“There is a large number of [our] population that we have here in Penticton that is uncomfortable going near where dogs are allowed to run free. They have a fear and phobia of it … I believe it's unfair to the person that wants to walk by a park and enjoy their city.”

Coun. Isaac Gilbert shared his own opinion.

“I think providing this space allows flexibility within the Riverside Park area and for the North [end] of town to be able to use it,” Gilbert said.

Ultimately, council shot down Watt’s motion, and instead voted 3-2 to continue the leash-optional area with no fencing.

Coun. Watt and Coun. Jason Reynen were opposed.