Waste collection calendars in the mail early in Penticton

Photo: City of Penticton City Hall in Penticton.

City of Penticton 2025-2026 Waste Collection Calendars are in the mail a little early, in case of a postal strike.

"Watch for the new calendars arriving in your mailbox within the coming week. The new calendar will be in effect from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026," reads a press release issued Tuesday from the city.

"Please note that if you have an advertising-mail blocker on your mailbox, you may not receive a calendar. For residents on select streets, including Lakeside Road and Valleyview Road, calendars will be hand-delivered at the end of May."

Anyone who would like a copy, or would like to set up an automated reminder, can find that information online here or contact Public Works at 250-490-2500 or [email protected].