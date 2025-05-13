FortisBC sends low-flying helicopters in the Okanagan for gas line inspections

Photo: Talon Helicopters Low-flying helicopters anticipated in the Okanagan for FortisBC's annual gas line inspections starting May 15.

Low-flying helicopters can be expected in the Okanagan Valley this week, as part of FortisBC's annual gas line inspections.

On Tuesday, Talon Helicopters said choppers would be likely getting off the ground on May 15 through to June 14.

The day-time flights have been authorized by Transport Canada, which will be inspecting FortisBC's high-pressure transmission natural gas lines as part of the company's integrity management program.

"We do actually plan on heading to the Okanagan first," said Jeanette Hargrave, Talon Helicopters operations assistant.

"There are several areas in the province that we're heading to, such as Vancouver Island, the Okanagan, and as far north as Prince George."

Areas such as the South Okanagan will likely be surveyed a few days after May 15, Hargrave said.



According municipal officials, the "flight time over a single area will be minimal, and flight schedules may vary depending on flying conditions."



For more information on FortisBC's gas line inspections and other work, click here.