Penticton's Men’s Shed builds custom wood table for Community Foundation

Photo: CFSOS Local Men’s Shed Crafts Custom Wood Table for Community Foundation. From left to right: Jason Bloomfield, Ron Townsend, Dan Mugridge, Jack Boushear, and Ron Friesen from the Penticton Men’s Shed with Aaron McRann from CFSOS

The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen now has a beautiful, handcrafted board table thanks to the dedication and craftsmanship of a local group.

The Penticton Men’s Shed group- a tight-knit group of skilled volunteers committed to community and camaraderie.

The Men's Shed movement, which originally started in Australia more than 30 years ago, has since spread around the globe.

The idea is a space for men to gather and work "shoulder to shoulder" on projects, sharing skills and knowledge, building friendships, and increasing physical, mental and emotional well-being.

The local volunteer club started in September 2022, with just four members, and now holds more than 40.

The group recently spent hundreds of hours designing, building, and sanding a piece of furniture for the foundation.

The CFSOS said key contributors included Dan Mugridge, Dennis Schmidt, Ron Freisen, Ron Townsend, Jack Boushear, Jason Bloomfield, and Derek Morris.

“Men don’t always talk face-to-face,” Mugridge said in the news release. “But working side-by-side, we talk shoulder-to-shoulder. That’s how community builds.”

The group used tools stored in a 40-foot Sea Can and a temporary workspace donated by a local business to transform the donated and commissioned raw materials into the new table.

“We started with a big sheet of plywood, spacing everything carefully to inset the walnut edging,” Mugridge added.

The Men’s Shed completes 15 to 20 community projects a year, including, most recently, some charity wine barrel dog beds and marimbas for local schools.

The foundation said the project was made possible with support from Sierra Flooring (who donated a protective carpet), Windsor Plywood (who provided plywood), and countless hours of volunteer time.

"In addition to paying for materials, the Community Foundation made a financial donation to the Men’s Shed to support their ongoing work."

Aaron McRann, CEO of the Community Foundation, said they were proud to display this table in their new board room.

“Thank you to the Men’s Shed. You haven’t just built a table—you’ve built a legacy of craftsmanship, connection, and community spirit," he added.

The Men’s Shed are still looking for a larger space for their meetings and projects. For more information about their work or to inquire about your project, visit their Facebook page here.