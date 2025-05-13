Penticton photographer raising money to support student meals through grad picture fundraiser

Photo: Douglas Drouin Local photographer Douglas Drouin offering Grad Photo Sessions for Charity, with proceeds supporting the Feedway Foundation and its breakfast programs for students in SD67.

For the sixth year running, a Penticton photographer will be offering grad photo sessions for charity.

Douglas Drouin started his fundraiser in 2020 after seeing pandemic closures impact kids' celebration of their hard work in academics.

The goal was to support the School District 67 meals program while also providing a lower-cost grad photo option for families.

Proceeds will once again go toward supporting the Feedway Foundation and its breakfast programs for students in SD67.

Drouin has already shot his sold-out orchard sessions and is preparing for upcoming shoots at the Linden Gardens and the Summerland Ornamental Gardens.

“These sessions are about more than just great photos,” Drouin said in a news release.

“They’re about community, legacy, and lifting each other up — and they directly help kids in our schools get the meals they need.”

Grads are encouraged to bring along friends and family, turning their shoot into a memorable event with the people who mean the most.

"I have held hundreds of sessions with grads, and the best sessions have always had friends and family on hand to help hype each other up," Drouin said.

Spaces are limited. To reserve a spot and support student nutrition programs, reach out to Drouin by phone at 250-487-9524, email [email protected] or book via social media online here.