Tickets on sale now for winter gala supporting Penticton Regional Hospital improvements

Photo: Pixabay stock image Say cheers to holiday plans early in Penticton.

Early bird tickets are now on sale for a much-anticipated holiday event in the South Okanagan.

Tickets can now be bought at a discounted rate for the 2025 South Okanagan Simlikameen Medical Foundation Winter Wonderland Gala on Nov. 22, with proceeds going to the Women and Children's Department at Penticton

The event includes a cocktail reception, dinner, silent and live auctions, and entertainment.

“Every ticket to the Winter Wonderland Gala is more than a seat at a table; it’s an investment in the future of local healthcare,” said Ian Lindsay, CEO of the SOS Medical Foundation, in a press release.

“With the community’s support, we can help ensure that women and children in the South Okanagan Similkameen have better access to the care they deserve, right here, close to home.”

Click here for more information and tickets.