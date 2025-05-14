Downtown Penticton market back in business this weekend next to farmer's market

Photo: DPBIA The Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association market is back this weekend.

The Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association community market will be back this weekend.

On Saturday, May 17, the market will resume its usual spot in the 200 block of Main Street, Front Street and Backstreet Boulevard, running weekly through early September.

Attendees will find everything from local jewelry to pottery to fashion, and much more.

“We’re especially excited about this year’s new addition on Front Street, where we’re creating a relaxed, cafe-style atmosphere in partnership with local restaurants,” said Brett Turner, executive director of the DPBIA, in a press release.

"It’s the perfect place to sit back, enjoy great food, and take in live music from talented local musicians every other week. It’s another way we’re enriching the market experience and celebrating the vibrant culture of our community.”

There is also always live music from local performers.

“There’s something truly special about Saturday mornings downtown,” Turner said.

“Whether you’re a longtime local or just visiting, the market is where community comes to life. From discovering handmade goods to enjoying live music to delicious food, there’s something for everyone. We can’t wait to welcome you.”

The market is a separate but complementary endeavour to the adjacent Penticton Farmer's Market, located in the 100 block of Main Street.