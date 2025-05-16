Penticton Garden Club inviting growers to show off their blooms

Photo: Pixabay stock image Show off your blooms at an upcoming Penticton event.

The Penticton Garden Club is hosting a "Festival of Flowers" competition this spring.

On June 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., some of the best and brightest of local floral displays will be exhibited at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre.

There is no fee to enter.

"Unless specified, all plant material must be grown by the exhibitor and entries are limited to one per class. There are 30 classes, and you may enter as many classes as you like," reads the event description.

"Exhibitors must bring their own containers, except single roses in rose classes.

All entries must be submitted between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. on the day of the event.

"Judging is done in accordance with the BC Council of Garden Club’s Judging Standards. The decision of the judges is final," the description reads.

For more information and categories, as well as registration, click here.