Penticton to host Parkinson's disease forum to foster education and advances

Photo: Penticton Lakeside Resort The Penticton Lakeside Resort which will host an upcoming conference around Parkinson's.

The Parkinson Society of British Columbia is excited to be holding a regional conference in Penticton this spring.

On June 14 and 15 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, the two-day educational event will focus on caregivers, healthcare professionals and people living with Parkinson's.

“Parkinson Society BC’s regional conferences are critical not only for educational purposes, in helping people to live well with the disease, but also for community building — ensuring that nobody feels alone in their journey with the disease,” said Joanne Baker, CEO of Parkinson Society British Columbia, in a press release.

“We look forward to bringing our most robust event of the year to the Okanagan and celebrating the resiliency of the Parkinson’s community in this region.”

Attendees will explore medical updates and treatments on day one, and attend wellness sessions and small group learning opportunities on day two.

The conference is open to anyone living with Parkinson's, their families, or anyone interested in learning more.

More information and registration is available online here.