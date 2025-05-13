Pentictonites urged to prepare for potential postal strike as property tax notices are anticipated

Photo: City of Penticton City Hall in Penticton.

Another Canada Post strike may be in the cards, so the City of Penticton is advising residents ahead of time to take advantage of alternative ways to access their accounts and make payments.

Canada Post workers only have a union agreement through May 22, and may head back to the picket lines at that time should an agreement not be reached.

In Penticton, as in other Canadian communities, that could mean disruption to regular mail .

"Property tax notices are issued within the last few weeks of May, and residents should be prepared that they may not be received if a postal strike occurs," reads a press release from the city.

"Property owners are responsible for ensuring their accounts are in good standing regardless of mail strikes. The city is encouraging all residents and property owners to access their property information including utility bills and property tax notices through the MyCity platform."

The MyCity platform can be accessed online here and offers ways to pay without using the mail.

"The customer service team is available to assist you by email at [email protected], by calling 250-490-2489, or in-person at City Hall Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.," reads the press release.

"Inquiries for other payments and billings, such as dog licences, business licences, or permits can be made through reception at 250-490-2400 or in-person at City Hall. Tax related questions can be directed to [email protected] or 250-490-2485."