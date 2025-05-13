Combat racism in the South Okanagan

Photo: Pixabay stock image South Okanagan residents are invited to join a conversation about combatting racism.

South Okanagan residents are invited to explore ways to combat racism at an upcoming free event.

On May 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event presented by the South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services organization will see local leaders, educators and community members come together to explore how to be actively anti-racist.

“This year’s forum is a call to action,” said Cherry Fernandez, executive director of SOICS, in a press release.

“We want to create space for people to lean into the discomfort, challenge passive attitudes, and walk away with a deeper understanding of what it means to be part of an anti-racist community.”

The forum is titled "Confronting the White Elephant: Exploring Anti-Racism." The keynote speaker will be Jesse Lipscombe, founder of the #MakeItAwkward movement which focuses on anti-racism and inclusion practices.

Attendees to the forum will experience:

Facilitated discussions and breakout sessions

Story-sharing and community dialogue

Practical tools for addressing racism in workplaces, schools, and public spaces

It will all take place at the SOICS headquarters, at 340 Ellis St. in Penticton.

The name of the forum, "White Elephant," refers to the concept of white supremacy and racism, and a problem that is ignored at a cost to others.

“Similarly, racism affects us all – whether we see it or not. The longer we pretend it isn’t there, the more harm it causes,” Fernandez said.

“It’s the legacy and burden we all carry — It will continue to cost us all, unless we face it – honestly and together.”

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required online here. Registration is open until May 19.