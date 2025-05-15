Support women and children escaping violence in the South Okanagan-Similkameen at upcoming radiothon

Photo: SOWINS Dexter the therapy bunny will be helping to raise funds at the annual Have a Heart Radiothon supporting SOWINS

The third annual Have a Heart Radiothon in support of the South Okanagan Women in Need Society will be back this month in Penticton, with a special celebrity guest.

The public is invited to join Vista Radio and SOWINS broadcasting live from Cherry Lane Shopping Centre on Friday, May 30 to support all the work SOWINS does in the community helping women and children escape domestic abuse.

“This is our third year being selected [as a beneficiary], and we are thrilled to partner again with the incredible Vista Radio team to raise urgently needed funds,” said Liz Gomes, executive director of SOWINS, in a press release.

“The demand for our services has never been greater, and we need our community now more than ever.”

Throughout the day, SOWINS and Vista Radio will be offering complimentary Tim Hortons coffee and muffins, swag, staff to answer questions, an on-site raffle, and much more.

Two amazing guests will be part of the cause — former NHL star Scott Neidermayer, who will be available to sign autographs and chat with kids starting at 3 p.m., and Dexter, who is a therapy bunny with SOWINS.

The live broadcast begins at 6 a.m., and activities begin at 7:30 a.m. in front of Blenz Coffee at Cherry Lane. Drive-through donations will be accepted and donors will receive complimentary coffee and snacks.

Then there will also be the activities indoors in the main console area of the mall.

"We’re calling on individuals, families, and businesses to show up for women and children in our community,” said Jolene Chernoff, promotions coordinator at Vista Radio.

“This is a day to give. A day to change lives.”

Pop by in person, or participate in the online silent auction, featuring travel getaways, local wine packages and even two tickets to the Tom Cochrane concert at the Oliver Wine District Village, complete with dinner and a stay at the Watermark Resort.

The radiothon goal is to raise $50,000. The first $15,000 in donations will be matched by generous local donors.

SOWINS is partially supported by government contracts but it does not cover the need for shelter, crisis lines, mobile outreach, support for kids in crisis and much more that SOWINS deals with daily around the South Okanagan region.

"We continue to have waitlists for counselling,” Gomes said.

“And counselling is at the heart of every journey toward safety and healing. We simply can’t meet the need without community support.”

The live radiothon will be on GO 97.1 all day.

“This will be a powerful day of storytelling, community, and real impact,” said Chernoff. “When we come together, we help survivors rebuild their lives with dignity and strength.”

To donate to the Have a Heart Radiothon or bid on a silent auction item click here, or join them on May 30 at Cherry Lane.