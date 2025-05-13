Penticton Indian Band, City of Penticton say they are working on problem encampment

Photo: United Way BC File photo of the encampment, which is located on provincial land that was originally part of the snpink’tn Indian Band reserve lands,

The City of Penticton and the snpink’tn (Penticton) Indian Band are still working on addressing a growing encampment in the community which is technically outside their jurisdiction.

On Tuesday, a joint statement was released by the PIB and the city, stating that they are "partnering with provincial agencies and community partners to respond to the growing encampment at the intersection of Highway 97 and Fairview Road."

This follows months after a similar joint press release from the City of Penticton and the Penticton Indian Band released in January regarding the encampment along Highway 97 and the Penticton Channel.

Residents have expressed concerns for months over the growing encampment, which has seen little change.

Management of the encampment area is outside of city and PIB jurisdiction due to it being adjacent to a highway, which is provincial purview.

As well, emergency housing and homeless shelters are reportedly too full to take in more people. And while the band and city report they are working to increase access to stable, safe, and permanent housing, that all takes time.

"Located on unceded syilx territory and under provincial jurisdiction, the site hosts individuals experiencing homelessness, raising environmental, social, and economic concerns that require collaborative efforts respecting Indigenous title and governmental responsibility," the news release from the city and PIB reads.

"The encampment, adjacent to Ellis Creek, a vital fish-bearing waterway, which flows into the Okanagan River Channel, faces environmental degradation, including garbage accumulation and contamination, alongside public health and safety concerns. Its proximity to the ecologically sensitive Oxbows, also outside Penticton’s bylaws, underscores the need for immediate and coordinated action."



The City of Penticton and snpink’tn Indian Band said they have four key goals:

To treat unhoused individuals with compassion and dignity, connecting them appropriate services and pathways to stable housing. To protect the local environment, especially the ecological health of Ellis Creek, Okanagan River Channel and surrounding habitats including the neighbouring Oxbows. To safeguard the public and restore the encampment area, ensuring long-term safety and land rehabilitation. To mitigate the impacts of homelessness on tourism and the local economy, particularly in a high-visibility area that is integral to Penticton’s reputation as a destination community.

The city and the band said that the Integrated Crisis Response Team, RCMP, and social service partners continue to conduct welfare checks, offering housing options and services, however "many individuals face significant barriers and complex needs beyond current resources."



"Our stewardship responsibilities — to both the people and the land — demand a thoughtful and coordinated approach," Chief Greg Gabriel said in the news release.

"We cannot wait for conditions to worsen before meaningful action is taken."

Mayor Julius Bloomfield said there is urgency with the situation and they need to continue to work together.



“There is no single solution or single authority. This is a collective effort, and we remain committed to being part of the response.”

Both are pushing for provincial programs.

The BC Housing Heart & Hearth program works to help people experiencing homelessness and living in unsafe conditions in encampments.

The city said adding this program would provide more robust outreach and service connections for those sheltering at the site, along with confirmation of Temporary Winter Shelter funding, advancing transitional housing options and getting environmental cleanup and restoration resources underway.



Both the city and the band said they thank the public for their patience and continued support.

At this time, residents can submit their concerns about the encampment to the Ministry of Transportation and Transit by calling 1-604-527-2221, or emailing [email protected], as well as the city and the PIB.

In an emailed statement, city staff noted they "have been escalating the concerns in community with provincial reps in all of our conversations."

"Ultimately, the Province of British Columbia holds primary responsibility for land management, enforcement, and service provision at the Fairview encampment. However, no single ministry is solely accountable. The situation involves overlapping interests across several provincial ministries, including transportation, housing, environment, tourism, water, lands and natural resources," the statement reads.

"This complexity has understandably contributed to confusion and frustration and clearly underscores the need for coordinated action between the province, city, and band. We are actively meeting with the province to find solutions that account for the urgency of what we are all seeing."