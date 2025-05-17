Penticton's Pure Gym hosting 10th annual Summer Solstice Yoga event at Red Rooster

Photo: PURE Gym Pure Gym is hosting their 10th Annual Summer Solstice Yoga Event

Those wanting to welcome in the summer solstice with a special evening yoga practice are invited to join Pure Gym at Red Rooster Winery.

The 10th annual Summer Solstice Yoga event is on Friday, June 20 and includes a complimentary wine tasting, a 75-Minute yoga class, a glass of wine or non-alcoholic beverage and a live DJ.

Attendees an also add-on for a charcuterie picnic board for an additional charge:

Early bird tickets are currently on sale for $42.

Tickets are available online now at www.puremovement.ca or on the Pure app.