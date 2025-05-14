Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen distributes $1M to local causes

Photo: CFSOS CFSOS has shared the wealth this year to many local causes.

The Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen has recently wrapped up three grant cycles that delivered a cool $1 million to local organizations and causes.

"We traditionally disburse funding through our foundation grant program in the first quarter of each year,” said Kevin Ronaghan, community investments manager with the foundation.

“In 2025, we were fortunate to add disbursements from the Okanagan Prosperity Fund and The City of Penticton’s Municipal Grant Program to the mix. ...It was a hectic few months, but the results are well worth it.”

The distributions break down as follows:

Foundation grant program: $390,000 to 48 community organizations

Okanagan Prosperity Fund: $400,000 one-time provincial grant distributed to 13 organizations tackling poverty and social inclusion

City of Penticton municipal grants: $227,000 to 34 organizations providing services and community events

“When we’re given additional opportunities to get much needed financial resources out to organizations doing great things in our communities, we’ll find a way to make it work,” said Aaron McRann, CEO of the foundation.

“We’re honoured to play this role in helping to build a healthy, caring, inclusive, and thriving South Okanagan Similkameen region. ...This investment in community is more than just numbers — it’s about supporting the people, and places that make our region strong, connected, and resilient. Thank you to all the applicants, volunteers, and community leaders who are contributing to make South Okanagan Similkameen a better place for everyone.”

Full lists of grantees from each stream can be found at the following links here, here and here.