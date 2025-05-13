Penticton hosting open house for behind-the-scenes peek at work in the City Yards

Photo: City of Penticton Take a peek at behind-the-scenes City of Penticton work at upcoming open house

Anyone who has ever been curious about the City of Penticton Public Works Department can take a peek behind the scenes next week.

On Thursday, May 22, the public is invited to an open house that is friendly for all ages to attend.

The event will take place at the City Yards, located at 616 Okanagan Ave E, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"This free, drop-in event will feature multiple outdoor stations, providing interactive displays about services including electrical, water, sewer, garbage collection, parks, roadwork, transit and more," reads a press release from the city.

"The open house is being held in celebration of National Public Works Week (May 18-25, 2025). This year’s theme is ‘People, Purpose, Presence,’ recognizing how public works professionals serve their communities by meeting their needs and making them safer and more vibrant."

Kristen Dixon, Penticton's general manager of infrastructure, said the city is excited to welcome everyone to the annual event.

“While this has become a popular field trip for local schools, we also invite members of the public to drop by and learn more about the people, work and infrastructure that deliver your essential services.”

Registrations are required for groups larger than 10, but smaller groups or individuals are welcome to stop by when convenient. Find more details online here.