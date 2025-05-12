Penticton's Frost Festival awarded for innovation by provincial body

Photo: City of Penticton Scenes from Frost Fest in Penticton.

Penticton has been recognized by the BC Recreation and Parks Association.

The recent Frost Fest Winter Carnival earned the association's 2025 Events and Festivals Award of Excellence, beating out events from all over British Columbia.

“We are beyond thrilled to receive this award and deeply grateful to all the partners, sponsors and volunteers who were behind the scenes to make this event possible,” said Kelsey Johnson, Penticton's general manager of community services, in a press release issued Monday.

She added that the three-day event with multiple activities, many of which were free or low-cost, attracted thousands of participants and was a boon in cold winter month.

"We look forward to next year and continuing to create memorable experiences for Penticton."

This award is intended to recognize "innovative events in British Columbia that improve individual and community connectedness, support social and physical well-being, and inspire engagement.".

“The Frost Fest Winter Carnival is a shining example of how events can strengthen community connection and create spaces where everyone feels they belong,” said Katie Fenn, BCRPA CEO.

“Through innovation, partnerships, and a strong focus on inclusivity, the City of Penticton has created an event that brings lasting benefits to their community.”