100 Women Who Care give grateful Penticton Search and Rescue a donation

Photo: Contributed 100 Women Who Care Penticton supported PenSAR, among other organizations, this spring.

The spring meeting of the South Okanagan's 100 Women Who Care was held at the Dream Cafe, seeing the women award $4,795 to deserving local charities.

The group, which meets four times yearly to hear pitches from non-profit organizations in need of funds, met for their most recent quarterly event and heard pitches from the Adra Tunnel Project, Penticton and Area Cycling Association and Penticton Search and Rescue.

The latter was granted the lion's share of the funding, $3,695, and the other two split the rest.

"I wanted to say thank you to the Community Foundation and the 100 Women Who Care for their support and generosity! Wow! We are so grateful for this community," said Jesse MacDonald with Penticton Search and Rescue.

"That was a very memorable night and the passion that the individuals I spoke to exhibited was undeniable. I'm very impressed by the strength of community around events such as these - everyone should be proud of themselves."

MacDonald has also issued an open invitation to learn more about PenSAR, and further support their volunteer team's efforts to

"On May 20th we are hosting a public screening of a documentary on our team that was filmed last year (trailer releasing soon), at the Cleland Theatre in Penticton. The film is called, "The Call." Tickets are $15, there will be a cast and crew Q&A, and a raffle, 50/50, as well as drinks for purchase. All profits will go towards supporting our team."

Find out more and purchase tickets online here.

To get involved with the 100 Women Who Care movement, click here.