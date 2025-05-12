South Okanagan Tim Hortons locations meet fundraising goal from Smile Cookie sales for local kids

Photo: Contributed Tim Hortons team members and OSNS members celebrated hitting a fundraising goal.

The annual Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign was a smashing success in the South Okanagan.

Held from April 28 to May 4, the campaign raised more than $75,000, which means the locally-owned franchise locations have officially hit their overarching years-long fundraising goal of sending $250,000 to the Okanagan Similkameen Neurological Society's Legacy Foundation.

"With this generous pledge now fulfilled, the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre is on a firmer path toward long-term financial stability. We are grateful to the Tim Hortons South Okanagan Owners for their dedication and commitment, which will make a lasting difference for children and youth throughout the South Okanagan Similkameen," said Bernice Greig, OSNS Legacy Foundation Chair, in a press release.

Nicole Macmillan, owner and operator of all the South Okanagan Tim Hortons locations, is blown away by the support of community members and organizations who came out to support the cookie campaign and OSNS.

"This achievement is deeply rewarding and it’s all because of the people who showed up year after year," Macmillan said.

"As we celebrate this achievement, we remain inspired by the community and excited for the future of the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre as they continue their essential work supporting children, youth and families in the South Okanagan Similkameen."