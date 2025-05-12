Volunteer positions open on City of Penticton advisory committees

Photo: Castanet file photo City Hall in Penticton.

The City of Penticton is seeking members for its citizen committees, which work to advise council on local issues

Two volunteer positions are available on the Accessibility Committee, which helps identify accessibility and inclusion barriers in the city and brainstorms potential solutions for consideration.

There is also one opening on the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, which consults on matters related to new parks, recreation, cultural projects, and projects for active living at all ages and abilities.

Apply online at penticton.ca/committees or in person at City Hall by May 23.