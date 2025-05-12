Family fun in Penticton for the long weekend

Photo: LocoLanding Adventure Park LocoLanding Adventure Park

Let the kids take the reigns this May long weekend and enjoy a family outing that’s 100 per cent kid approved!

LocoLanding Adventure Park is now open for the season, open weekends but moving to daily openings on May 17.

Enjoy a ride on the go-karts, with double-seaters perfect for parents and kids to race together – or against one another! Then take the competition from land to water, on LocoLanding’s bumper boats, fit with water cannons.

Test your bravery on the high-level ropes course, fit with 15 different rope elements that take you high into the sky and offer breath-taking views of Penticton and Okanagan Lake. Keep that adrenaline rush going in the Monkey Motion, jumping up to 18 feet in the air, or hit the climbing wall, and race one another up the 25 feet to the top.

Relax (or challenge one another!) to a round of 18-hole mini golf.

And perhaps a favourite – the Badlands! Canada’s largest outdoor inflatable park, featuring slides, an extreme ninja course, climbing wall and balance area. While parents can’t join, it’s perfect for kids under the age of 15.

There’s plenty to do and see at LocoLanding Adventure Park, with pricing beginning at $7.50 for some attractions, or a Value Pack available for only $44 (with $81 worth of fun!).

Finish the day with a screamer or another tasty treat.

Visit LocoLanding Adventure Park in person at 75 Riverside Dr in Penticton, or online at locolanding.com

The Penticton Community Centre is another local hotspot full of friendly-friendly activities, including a public pool fit with a lazy river, waterslide, leisure pool, sauna and steam room.

Swing by for drop-in sports, or bring the little ones to the Tumble Bees program (for ages zero to five).

Get creative at a craft class, find some zen at a Yoga class, or try something new, like dance! There’s plenty of activities for children, youth and families, so be sure to check out their website at Penticton.ca for more information, or visit them in person at 325 Power St.

Last, but certainly not least – enjoy a family outing and visit Tickleberry’s, a favourite in the South Okanagan. With a downtown Penticton location (202 Main St), you can walk Main Street, stop in some local shops or even window shop, and then enjoy a big scoop (or two!) of delicious ice cream on the patio.

Feeling up to a drive? Enjoy a drive along Skaha Lake and visit Tickleberry’s Okanagan Falls location, which features all of their flavours – some made in house! Enjoy your ice cream on site by the creek, snag some fudge, and shop in the 30 + year old location beloved by locals and tourists alike.

The Okanagan Falls location is located at 1207 Main St., or you can visit them online at tickleberrys.com