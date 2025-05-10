Slope monitor warning issued for Ashnola and Chopaka Areas

Photo: Contributed Lower Similkameen Indian Band

A slope monitor warning has been issued for the ?aysnúla?xw (Ashnola) and c?up?áq? (Chopaka) areas, according to the Lower Similkameen Indian Band (LSIB), following recent forecasts of significant precipitation.

The automated Slope Monitoring System (SMS) has triggered the warning in response to expected weather conditions, with forecasts predicting between 5mm to 15mm of rainfall—or snowfall at higher elevations—over the next 48 to 72 hours.

The warning will be in effect from Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 9:00 PM until Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at 4:00 PM.

“At this time, this is only a warning that slopes may be compromised by incoming weather,” the LSIB communications team stated.

The LSIB emphasized the importance of community safety and encouraged residents to remain vigilant.

"Should you spot slope movement, get to a safe place away from the area and then call 911 to report it."

LSIB crews will continue to monitor conditions in the region and are urging everyone to prioritize safety during this period of potential slope instability.