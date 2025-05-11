Man with history of theft in Penticton to remain in psychiatric hospital

Photo: Glacier Media File Photo Man who threatened Penticton store clerk to remain under supervision

A man who stole from multiple shops throughout Penticton and threatened a store clerk with a knife will remain in Forensic Psychiatric Hospital (FPH) custody.

Nathan Wayne Chambers, 26, was found not criminally responsible on account of mental disorder on July 18, 2023, for his actions in Penticton that involved five counts of theft and one count of robbery.

He was considered by police to be a prolific offender and chronic shoplifter in the area at the time.

Chambers was sentenced to serve an indefinite detention order in an FPH, where he has remained since.

According to the decision published recently by the BC Review Board, Chambers most recent hearing took place on August 21, 2024 to review the custody disposition.

The board received reports from his treating psychiatrist, social workers, and a review board liaison.

The doctor stated in his report that Chambers "has not made any significant progress during the past year."

"He remains in seclusion on a maximum-security unit, where he is currently allowed up to one hour each day out of seclusion," the decision reads. "He suffers from intense bouts of paranoid and persecutory delusions, which are accompanied by violent hallucinatory experiences. "

Chambers remains a high risk for reoffending and assaultive behaviour.

Before being arrested, Chambers was unhoused and using illicit substances. He had isolated himself from family and friends due to his substance abuse and subsequent unpredictable behaviour.

Chambers was found unfit to stand trial due to his mental disorder and was placed in a custody disposition.

The decision stated that despite aggressive treatment, Chambers remained actively psychotic, being involved in multiple incidents of assault against co-patients and staff while at FPH.

Chambers spends most of his time in seclusion, since when he is removed, at least five staff members are required, including three security officers, to contain him.

"The accused immediately has restraints placed on his wrists so that he cannot extend his arms and use them to hit someone," the decision reads. "He believes that staff are going to harm him, and he has engaged in multiple assaults against healthcare providers."

His doctors report that his psychotic symptoms have not diminished significantly yet, despite his being on two powerful antipsychotic medications.

According to the decision, his doctors have used electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) with some success.

"To date, the accused has completed 15 sessions of ECT, which has somewhat reduced the intensity of his delusions and hallucinations."

While Chambers hopes to be able to leave the FPH and move into his own home, his doctors stated that when he is reintegrated into the community, he will likely require placement in a specialized facility.

The board agreed that Chambers should remain at the FPH and ordered for a custody disposition, reviewable in 12 months. They also changed that his grant for escorted access to the community is restricted to medical appointments only.