Cannery Brewing releases new fundraiser beer to help support women in industry

Photo: Cannery Brewing Friday's Beer Babes Fundraiser at Penticton's Cannery Brewing

A new, limited release beer from Penticton's Cannery Brewing aims to help boost up woman in the craft beer industry.

The Babe Brew Mango Milkshake IPA is now available as of Friday in the Cannery Brewing taproom in both 4-packs of 473ml cans and on tap.

Starting the week of May 12, the 4-packs of 473ml cans will be available at private liquor stores around BC and Alberta

The Cannery Brewing Babe Brew is a fundraiser beer for the Beer Babes Family.

"Proceeds from the sale of this beer, and other Babe Brews goes to the Beer Babes Family grants program. They then award grants to women who work in the beer industry who are trying to improve their beer business," Cannery shared.

Owner Patt Dyck said Cannery Brewing is pleased to be brewing this special fundraiser beer.

"We feel inspired by the mission and goals of the Beer Babes Family. They represent a global, inclusive community for all women in the beer industry. It is exciting to join them on this journey that supports women working in craft beer, as well as brewing the beers that women enjoy," she said in a news release.

This will be the first ever Babe Brew at a Okanagan craft brewery.

From Friday, May 9 through Sunday May 11, every purchase of a glass or a 4-pack of the Mango Milkshake IPA at Cannery Brewing will enter the drinker into a draw for a chance to win some awesome craft beer prizes.