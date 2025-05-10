South Okanagan McHappy Day raises $12,600 to help the SOS Medical Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Charities

Photo: SOS Medical Foundation McHappy Day raises $12,600, with $5,000 donated to the SOS Medical Foundation.

Two organizations dedicated to supporting families and healthcare got a big boost, thanks to people grabbing a big from McDonalds on Thursday.

McHappy Day raised $12,600 in total, with $10,000 raised in Penticton and $2,598 raised in Osoyoos.

The Penticton total proceeds were evenly split between the SOS Medical Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), each receiving $5,000. These funds will help SOS' campaign to upgrade the Oncology Centre at Penticton Regional Hospital.

The Osoyoos McDonald’s raised $2,598 with 40 per cent donated to Osoyoos Elementary and High School and 60 per cent to RMHC.

Karla Ziegler, Development Officer with the SOS Medical Foundation said the show of local supprt if what keep healthcare moving forward.

“Every fry, every coffee, every meal and visit added up to something powerful. We’re so thankful to everyone who helped make it happen," she said in the news release.

SOS thanked Inderjeet and Preet Mann, the owners of both McDonald’s in Penticton and Osoyoos, for their ongoing generosity and leadership.

"The Rotary Club of Penticton also played a key role, donating their time to volunteer and help make the day a success in Penticton."

The South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Medical Foundation said they are committed to enhancing healthcare experiences across our region.