Accused in Taig Savage’s murder again back before the courts

Two of three young offenders charged in relation to the violent beating death of a Penticton man are in trouble with the law once again, allegedly breaching their bail conditions.

Taig Savage, 22, was found dead on the grounds of Penticton Secondary School early on the morning of Sept. 5, 2021, and police quickly ruled it a homicide. He’s believed to have been beaten to death in a swarming-type attack.

In April of 2024, four people, including three who were under 18, were arrested in connection to Savage’s murder.

Last September, three of the four accused were granted bail with conditions.

The only one of the four charged who can be publicly named is Isaac Hayse Jack of Penticton as the others were under the age of 18 at the time and their names are protected by a publication ban under provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

The lone female charged in Savage’s death is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on May 21 after being charged several months ago with assault, after an unrelated incident outside a Penticton hotel.

The assault charge breached her bail conditions and she spent several days in jail before being released by a judge in Kelowna.

“The Crown is asking for jail time,” said Taig’s mother Tracy Savage, who has closely followed all court proceedings. “She’s pleading guilty. She spent several days in jail after her arrest before being released on bail again.”

It has also been confirmed that one of the two male young offenders has been charged with breach of his bail conditions and will appear at the Penticton courthouse on May 14 to answer to that charge.

“One of the young males is facing charges of breaching his bail,” said Tracey Savage on Wednesday. “He’s up on charges on breaching his bail more than once and will appear on May 14 in Penticton court.”

The three youths will be tried together, by a judge and jury.

Savage had been working in construction and came from a family of 10 children.

Tracy Savage has attended almost every court appearance of the four people charged in her son’s death since their arrest 13 months ago.

She said she deeply misses her son every single day.

“Taig loved people, loved his family,” she said. “He was a bit of a loner, but would talk with a homeless person for up to four hours. He was nice to the kids who really didn’t fit in. He was not a judgmental person. Taig would give his shirt off his back for anybody.”

- This article originally appeared in the Penticton Herald and is shared via the Local Journalism Initiative