Okanagan Lake seeing higher than normal levels for this time of year due to early snow melt

Casey Richardson

Penticton’s dam manager said Okanagan Lake levels are "pretty good" for this time of year, sitting higher than normal due to an early snow melt.

Shaun Reimer said he's increased the outflow from the dam a little bit, since Okanagan Lake is about 34 centimetres below full pool, a quarter metre more than this time last year.

The seasonal targets, including the full pool, were developed years ago as part of a major Okanagan basin-wide consultative process.

"We had a lot of inflow, and more than normal for the month of April. And again, primarily it's because a lot of the snow, and particularly that low and mid elevation snow, has come off a little bit early this year," Reimer said.

"The main problem associated with that is, particularly up in the hills, things will dry out a little bit earlier. And then again, I think it enhances the forest fire risk. I'm not a wildfire person, but I think that makes sense to everyone."

The latest snow survey and water supply bulletin from the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship stated that as of May 1, the provincial snowpack is well below normal.

Provincewide, the snowpack is now 71 per cent of normal, down from 79 per cent a month earlier, with the Okanagan sitting at 67 per cent of normal.

Reimer said that at this point in the year, he finds it more useful to talk about how early or late snow melt is about maintaining the lake.

"We're probably two or three weeks early for our snow melt," he added. "That may have ramifications for potential drought or even the wildfire season later. But again, that's going to be very much weather dependent."

River Forecast Officials said in the report published on Friday that there are concerns for drought this season, due to long-term precipitation deficits, low snowpack and seasonal weather forecasts.

Reimer said they'll remain focused on getting close to their level and lake outflow targets to maintain that balance for people around the lake, for flood control, as well as fisheries values, those irrigation values, and even the recreational values.

Last June, the region saw a decent amount of rain, which helped the lakes and reduced drought levels.

"I'd like to see just a healthy amount of rain, just enough to keep things green," Reimer said.

Reimer warned people that, as far as tributaries go, they can still get some pretty high flows, and reminded everyone to be careful around the water.