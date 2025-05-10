Pentictonites well into their big fitness challenge to support mental health

Photo: Contributed Natalie Macdonald and Bob Pond are running the Rise & Thrive fundraiser to support the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA).

A quarter of the way into their month-long fitness challenge, two Pentictonites are hoping to raise major funds for mental health.

Natalie Macdonald and Bob Pond are running the Rise & Thrive fundraiser to support the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA).

Macdonald will be cycling 100 kilometres every day throughout May, aiming for a total of 3,000 kilometres, while Pond will be lifting weights every day, aiming for 300,000 total pounds.

By day eight Macdonald had cycled a total of 811.27 km, while Pond has reached 125,560 lbs in total weight lifted so far.

The pair has shared that it has been a gruelling challenge so far, but is doing it for every person fighting a silent battle.

"For those who don’t feel seen. For the ones carrying heavy loads that no one else can see," they shared.

On May 31, there will be a gala at the District Wine Village to celebrate the challenge completion, which includes a silent auction to help the fundraiser along with live music, drinks and canapés. Tickets can be found online here.

To find out more about Rise & Thrive, head to their website here. Donations are being collected through a GoFundMe, which will directly benefit CMHA.