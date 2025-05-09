Be safe on scooters in Penticton

Photo: City of Penticton Scooters, be warned of safety measures in Penticton.

Electric kick scooters have become very popular in Penticton and the municipality has issued a reminder of road rules to keep everyone safe.

"Electric kick scooters are battery-powered motorized devices with a platform for standing and handlebars for steering. Like electric powered bikes, they are not permitted to be used on sidewalks," reads a press release issued Friday from the city.

"The Ministry of Transportation and Transit have issued the following requirements for the operation of e-scooters."

The rules are as follows:

Use a designated cycling lane if available or stay as far right as practicable on the road.

Riders must be a minimum of 16 years of age.

Safety helmets are required.

No passengers are allowed.

"When riding on a multi-use path, remember to slow down and be mindful of others. Many of the citywide trails, including the promenades along Skaha and Okanagan lakes, the KVR trail and other paths, are designated as multi-use pathways and may be used by anyone walking, riding or rolling," continues the press release.

"When using these paths on a bicycle, skateboard or scooter, reduce your speed and take extra care around pedestrians. Use a bell, horn or your voice to announce your presence before passing. Anyone walking is also reminded to be aware of their surroundings and share the space."

Find local trail maps online here.