Public premiere screening of movie following members of Penticton Search and Rescue

Photo: Contributed On May 20th, Penticton Search and Rescue, in partnership with RUSH & Sweet Sun Films, is excited to invite the public to the premiere screening of the Cam MacArthur film, "The Call.

Get a glimpse of the challenging work done by members of Penticton and District Search and Rescue team, with a special premier screening of the Cam MacArthur film, "The Call."

On May 20th, the film, which is in partnership with RUSH & Sweet Sun Films and sponsored by Telus Storyhive, will the Cleland Theatre.

The film follows the PenSAR crew through a difficult season of rescues, recoveries, searches, and evacuations

MacArthur said in directing this film, he was how Penticton is a" hot bed for wildfire, and a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts."

"As the summer heat approaches, Penticton Search and Rescue volunteers prepare to stay ahead of the overwhelming number of calls, during one of the worst fire seasons on record in British Columbia. Get to know these dedicated individuals as we follow them throughout the year," he added.

Door open for the premiere at 6 p.m., with the film starting at 6:30 p.m. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with cast and crew, and feature a bar, merch, raffle, and 50/50.

All proceeds from sales which go to supporting Penticton Search and Rescue. Tickets are $18, and can be found online here.

PenSAR is a volunteer organization, funded by grants, donations, and in-kind local support.

They said members come from Penticton, Naramata, Summerland, Okanagan Falls, Kaleden, and the Apex area, typically responding to 60-80 calls per year.

Check out the trailer for The Call below.

Contributed Cam MacArthur