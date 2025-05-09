Penticton-Summerland school district votes to implement costs for school bus service

Photo: Pixabay stock image Stock image of a school bus. Changes are coming to the cost of school buses in Penticton-Summerland.

Pricey changes are coming to the School District 67 bus service.

At an April 30 board meeting, the board voted to implement a new model of transportation fees for the upcoming 2025/26 school year.

In an announcement this week, the district called the current system — which saw transportation covered by only a $25 registration fee for bus passes and administrative fees — "unsustainable."

"Transportation is largely unfunded by the Ministry of Education and Child Care, and although the transportation of students is not a requirement of the [British Columbia School Act], the district is committed to providing safe and reliable school bus transportation for eligible students," the notice reads.

The new fee structure is aimed at recovering some costs of providing the buses, which is currently around $800,000 annually after a small provincial subsidy.

The changes mean some families will see a major jump in their fees.

New walk limits will be instated. Students in Grades K to 7 living more than 2.5 kilometres from their catchment school will be eligible for transportation, which is down from 4 kilometres.

Similarly, students in Grades 8 to 12 living more than 3.2 kilometres from their school are eligible, down from 4.8 kilometres.

The first two riders from any family will be charged transportation fees according to the below chart, and additional riders will not be charged, but the $25 registration fee per rider will still be in place.

Photo: School District 67 SD67 breakdown of costs

Courtesy riders will have a different structure. This refers to students who live within the new walk limits of their catchment school but attends an out-of-catchment facility or program of choice

Photo: School District 67 SD67 breakdown of costs for courtesy riders.

The district notes that financial assistance can be applied for. Registration information and payment plans will be shared with families by May 31, 2025.

Anyone with questions is invited to contact [email protected].