Family roots in new Canadian home for Penticton immigrant family

“Community Champions” is a media campaign led by the South Okanagan-Similkameen Local Immigration Partnership (SOSLIP) and supported by SOICS & Castanet. We share stories that raise awareness about the contributions that immigrants make to the community while introducing the small businesses of new Canadians.

Eduard Grigoryan was born into a family of engineers in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia – a beautiful country in the Caucasus known for its stunning landscapes, ancient churches, friendly people and amazing food.

“We joke that my parents have been together since they were six years old—they’ve been in the same class since early childhood,” said Eduard.

“They even went on to attend the same engineering university.”

Following his parents’ footsteps, Eduard became an engineer, and later received his MBA degree to diversify his career prospects.

For over 25 years he worked in the engineering and management fields leading impressive multi-million-dollar international projects.

Eduard, his spouse Anna and their two sons Rafayel and Sergey had a busy but comfortable life in Yerevan, but when another armed conflict started over the disputed region, the Grigoryans decided to move away from their motherland for the safety of their children. After careful consideration of various options, they chose Canada as their new home country.

Eduard’s business concept was selected through the BC Provincial Nominee Program’s regional project in Penticton, which led to his invitation to settle in the city and contribute to the local economy.

He launched EGA Accessibility & Renovations, a company focused on creating inclusive spaces for people living with disabilities.

Based out of a workshop rented from the Penticton Indian Band, Eduard works with an experienced professional and a trainee who is also a refugee. The company provides accessibility assessments, consulting, and the design and installation of features such as ramps, automatic doors, and grab bars—alongside general renovations and handyman services.

Eduard recently completed the Rick Hansen Foundation’s extensive Accessibility Certification training and is preparing for the final exam to join a select group of about 350 certified accessibility professionals in Canada.

Many businesses in the South Okanagan could benefit from making their spaces more accessible—both by attracting new customers and creating a more welcoming environment for existing ones. To support this, several funding opportunities are available for employers, homeowners, and local businesses. Companies like EGA Accessibility & Renovations also offer valuable incentives to make accessibility improvements more achievable.

“Given our aging population, it just makes sense for businesses to ensure their spaces are accessible to everyone. It’s not only a compassionate approach—it’s a smart business move,” Eduard said.

Outside of work, Eduard and Anna enjoy walking by the lakes and taking in the natural beauty of the region. Their sons have joined the local soccer club, Pinnacles FC, and spend much of their free time honing their skills on the field.

The family also stays closely connected with five other families who arrived through the same regional program for international entrepreneurs.

“They’re like our family here,” Eduard said.

“We have a lot in common. We meet often to talk about the challenges of starting and running a business in a new country, exchange advice, and of course, enjoy some great food together.”