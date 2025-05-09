Penticton city councillor sexual assault trial date set for March 2026

Photo: James Miller James Miller in a handout photo from the 2022 municipal election.

A Penticton city councillor charged with historical sexual assaults against three children will go to trial in March 2026.

Coun. James Miller will appear in Ontario Superior Court on Monday, March 30 of next year, for a days-long trial by judge.

This is a later date than originally anticipated. A judge had previously tentatively scheduled Miller's trial for December 2025, but cautioned at the time that may get pushed into the new year.

Miller was first arrested on sexual assault charges by police in Penticton acting with Ontario police on Aug. 1, 2024, then again on Nov. 7, 2024, for more similar charges including sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

According to an Ontario court document detailing the claims against Miller, three men — who were under the age of 16 at the time of the alleged incidents — have accused Miller of illegal sexual touching, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault in a time frame ranging from 1989 to the 2000s.

Police in Sarnia, Ont. say all the alleged crimes took place during Miller's time in that city working as a youth basketball coach.

Miller is currently the managing editor of the Kelowna Courier and Penticton Herald newspapers, and remains a Penticton city councillor, though he has not been active in that elected role since August 2024.

He has been on mandatory paid leave from council ever since his first arrest, as per the B.C. Local Government Act, and collects an annual salary of roughly $27.5K.

An online petition was started in late 2024 calling for Miller's resignation which, while acknowledging Miller is innocent until proven guilty, points out that he is unable to be an active representative of his constituents while his criminal case is pending.

During a recent council by-election to fill the seat left empty by now-MLA Amelia Boultbee, Castanet asked each of the candidates whether Miller should resign while he deals with his personal problems.

All seven said yes, including the eventual winner, Coun. Jason Reynen.

"I think we need as many people on council as possible, so I think the right thing for him to do is step down and give the opportunity for someone else to do the job," Reynen said in March.

"That's what's most important here, is the city. And I don't feel like in his position currently, he's doing any good for the city. Taking a paycheque and sitting at home, to me, isn't really doing your job."

Miller publicly affirmed in late 2024 that he has no intention to resign his council role.

He remains out on bail, details of which are protected by a standard publication ban.