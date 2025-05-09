Summerland family awarded hefty Blue Jays Grant to restore community baseball field in memory of son

Casey Richardson

Summerland's sporting community just got a massive boost.

A local family found out that a baseball field they are working to restore in honour of their son, who died last summer at age 16, has been awarded a massive grant.

Husband and wife fundraising team Jeff and Melissa Taylor are bringing back life into Living Memorial Park.

On Sunday, the Summerland Minor Baseball Association gathered to find out the Toronto Blue Jays Field Of Dreams grant officially awarded them $185,000.

"It was so exciting. We did have a pre announcement which actually had come on a call to us on April 16, which was our son's birthday, Hendriks' birthday. So it was very special to learn that information on that day, and then we were asked to keep it quiet," Melissa said.

"We've really seen the community get behind this project and really support the project. And it is about baseball. It's about kids. And, the hard work is about to begin," Jeff said.

To honour their middle son, the parents are looking to rename "Field 2" to Field 96, named after Hendriks' jersey number, but otherwise keep the name Living Memorial Park.

"With all the joy and excitement, there's also the other side of just the fact that we're doing this because of loss, and so I think that that is sort of our personal part of the story, but it's not the centre of the story. It's just the seed of the story for us," Melissa said.

The hope is for the field to be inspirational and aspirational to the kids playing.

As Jeff is the baseball coach for the Summerland Association and Melissa works as the fundraiser coordinator, the family has seen growth in the local baseball community.

Their fundraiser, which has a goal of $750,000, would go towards completely renovating the field and surrounding area, including adding new lighting, grandstands, batting cages, redoing the field, adding new fencing, and new bases and upgrading the bathrooms which have fallen into disrepair.

The Toronto Blue Jays Field Of Dreams grant provides funding to design, refurbish and build local baseball diamonds in communities across the country.

To date, SMBA has raised more than $80,000 through a GoFundMe and has plans in place for a variety of fundraising efforts that will continue locally, and on the coast, as they move into spring.

In February, Summerland council agreed that they could find up to $250K to support the project, depending on what the grant provides and match it.

"It at times has felt really daunting, because the total price tag to do what we want is about $750,000 and when you start going out, asking for money and kind of putting yourself out there, it it's a bit scary to think, what if we don't get that money?" Melissa said.

"This was really big, because it meant that whatever we were awarded from the Blue Jays, we were getting double"

Mayor Doug Holmes provided a statement to Castanet on Thursday, where he said the grant together with Summerland Minor Baseball‘s local fundraising is about more than just upgrading Living Memorial Park.

"It’s about enriching the lives of Summerland youth and fostering pride in their community," he added.

"The District’s matching grant increases total funding for the project significantly and allows for an even greater impact."

Council's support and the funding sources will be determined at a later date.

The Taylors said since starting to fundraise in November of last year, they are now at around $500,000.

Next the association will be putting together a finalized design to solicit hard quotes from contractors, with a goal to be in the ground in September of this year and ultimately, of opening the field at the beginning of 2026 season.

As the project is still in need of $250,000, Melissa said she hopes to see businesses step up to become sponsors.

"We've had grants, we've had the district come to the table, and we've had citizens come to the table, and we continue to have citizens coming to the table, and an ongoing fundraising efforts that were organizing through Summerland Minor Baseball. But corporations, come on. Where are ya?"

To donate or find out more on the Field 96 Hendriks Jon Taylor Legacy Project, head to the GoFundMe page here.