Penticton News  

Annual Summerland Action Festival to be full of family friendly fun with live entertainment

Get ready for Action Festival

Summerland is gearing up for the 43rd annual Summerland Action Festival, a free three-day family and music festival.

The event will feature a wide variety of musical artists, top tribute acts and bands on the main stage.

This year the Kinsmen Concert & Dance “Party in the Park” will feature the Jack & Jill Band performing on Saturday night, and the Highland Dancers will make their debut this year.

The weekend also hosts a baseball tournament, with 70 teams, a children’s fun zone, dance, fireworks and the Giant’s Head Run.

For more information on the event and to see the schedule of events, click here.

