Annual Summerland Action Festival to be full of family friendly fun with live entertainment

43rd Annual Summerland Action Festival takes place from June 6 to 8
Summerland is gearing up for the 43rd annual Summerland Action Festival, a free three-day family and music festival.
The event will feature a wide variety of musical artists, top tribute acts and bands on the main stage.
This year the Kinsmen Concert & Dance “Party in the Park” will feature the Jack & Jill Band performing on Saturday night, and the Highland Dancers will make their debut this year.
The weekend also hosts a baseball tournament, with 70 teams, a children’s fun zone, dance, fireworks and the Giant’s Head Run.
For more information on the event and to see the schedule of events, click here.
