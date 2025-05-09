Similkameen town and MLA oppose FortisBC's new wildfire policy

Photo: Sarah Crookall Similkameen elected officials voice opposition to FortisBC's latest wildfire power shutoff plan.

The Town of Princeton and the MLA for Boundary-Similkameen are voicing strong opposition against FortisBC's latest wildfire power shutoff plan, saying it puts people at risk.

At the end of April, FortisBC said in a press release that it would be implementing additional wildfire protection during summer months under its public safety power shutoff policy. The measure would proactively shut off power in selected areas to "reduce potential ignition sources."

In an objection letter written by Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne, the town said it was in "strong opposition" of the shutoff plan, claiming it would leave the community "highly vulnerable and at risk of substantial harm."

Specifically, the town said the pre-emptive outages would disrupt vulnerable populations such as those at long-term care facilities and the general hospital, place undue hardship on medically-dependent individuals, close essential services and businesses, halt industrial and economic operations, and more.

"These outlined impacts represent only a fraction of our concerns. From an emergency preparedness perspective, this proposed policy introduces vulnerabilities and risks beyond acceptable limits," reads the letter.

"Additionally, the cumulative economic, cultural, social, and health-related consequences pose severe long-term impacts to Princeton and the wider Similkameen Valley."

Boundary-Similkameen MLA Donegal Wilson also spoke about the power shutoff policy.

"After hearing concerns from constituents, I met with FortisBC to get answers and raise key questions," Wilson said on social media.

Wilson questioned how frequently the plan would have triggered outages over the past year and sought clarification on outage areas.

The MLA went on to say that hot and windy weather is normal in places like Keremeos, that people rely on electrical equipment, and vulnerable residents could be put at risk.

Wilson urged residents to attend a FortisBC open house; one of which will be held in Keremeos' Victory Hall on May 15 from 4 to 7 p.m.

FortisBC has said it will be working closely with local emergency officials to give advance notice to any power shut offs, however they could occur with "little to no notice."

Additionally, the power company said people should always be prepared to go at least 72 hours without power, especially during wildfire season.

To sign up for Public Safety Shutoff notifications with FortisBC, click here.