Penticton & District Community Arts Council new exhibition explores artists connection to their heritage

Photo: PDCAC Penticton & District Community Arts Council hosting Reflections: On Heritage Exhibition

An upcoming exhibition at the Penticton & District Community Arts Council will give viewers an inside look at artists' reflection on their heritage through art.

PDCAC's second exhibition of 2025, Reflections: On Heritage opens on Saturday.

The exhibition opening this weekend on May 10 will have a reception from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. with an opportunity to meet the artists.

Earlier this year, PDACA said their theme for the next 2 years will be “identity.”

“When planning for the 2025 exhibitions, I felt we couldn’t discuss identity without talking about heritage,” Serena Ebuchi, community arts manager at the PDCAC and curator for this exhibition, said in a news release.

“There is no denying that heritage is an important aspect of who we are. You could even say it’s one of the first building blocks of our identitysince it’s something that we carry with us from the moment we are born, whether we are aware of it or not."

In this open group exhibition, PDCAC said they asked they community to reflect on their heritage through art and consider the question: “What makes you, you?”

"Maybe it’s in your grandmother’s recipe, Sunday morning rituals, the music you dance to, or the dreams you’re chasing," they added.

"Heritage isn’t just about where we come from—it’s also about how we live each day, where we’re going from here, and what we choose to pass on to the future."

PDCAC invites visitors to the exhibition, to reflect, connect, and add their own voice to this shared exploration of identity and belonging.

"A variety of workshops, artist talks, performances and events will take place during the upcoming three months to supplement the exhibition and further explore heritage. More information will be available in coming weeks."

The PDCAC galleries are currently open Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more info on exhibitions, events, artist opportunities and more, head to www.pentictonartscouncil.com