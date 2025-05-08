South Okanagan school district extends deadline to apply to lease closing schools

Photo: Castanet School District 67 looking to lease three schools that are closing in June.

Anyone interested in leasing three elementary schools in the South Okanagan which are closing permanently has a little more time.

The School District 67 Board of Education voted last year to close Carmi Elementary, Parkway Elementary, and Giant’s Head Elementary in Penticton and Summerland, effective June 30.

They since voted to lease the facilities.

Interested potential leasees can submit their proposal via email to [email protected] by May 15, an extension to the original April 25 deadline.

In addition to leasing the three schools, the board is considering selling two other properties at 274 Eckhardt Avenue E and 300 Eckhardt Avenue E, which currently house ConnectEd programs.

Those ConnectEd programs will be moved to the Parkway Elementary Annex in September 2025.

The sale of the land on Eckhardt is subject to approval by the Ministry of Education and Child Care.

Proceeds from any potential sale would go towards other capital projects in the district.