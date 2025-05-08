Penticton's Sprott Shaw College hosting an early childhood education open house

Photo: Pexels Early Childhood Education Open House on May 13

Penticton's Sprott Shaw College is hosting an Early Childhood Education open house next week, giving people insight into the in-demand field.

The college said the open house is in celebration of Provincial Childcare Month.

The event will feature guest speakers, presentations, prizes, and more. Free snacks and refreshments will be provided.

The open house takes place on Thursday May 13 at 2603 Skaha Lake Road from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. To register, click here.