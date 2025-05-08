Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre's pool closed down due to boiler failure

Photo: File photo The Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre is dealing with a Boiler Blower Failure

A boiler blower failure has closed down the pool and hot tub until further notice at the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre.

The District of Summerland's Park and Recreation department shared that they are dealing with a mechanical failure on Wednesday.

At the start of the day, just the hot tub was closed, and the showers were only able to provide cold water.

The pool remained open while staff looked at options to replace or repair the failed part.

As of Thursday morning, there isn't a timeline for the completion of repairs, and both the hot tub and pool are now closed until further notice.

The Fitness Room remains open for normal operations.

Summerland continues its work on trying to improve and refurbish the aging Aquatic & Fitness Centre, applying for a grant application last fall to the Green and Inclusive Communities Buildings Program.

Council has had to allocate spending $350,000 to complete roof repairs on the centre this spring.

The existing Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre is at the end of its serviceable life, nearing 50 years.

Further steps in regard to the centre will be to explore options for extending the life of the existing facility will continue.

Information on the pool closure can be found online here.