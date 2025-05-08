Penticton McDonald's restaurants hosting McHappy Day to support medical charities

Photo: Sarah Crookall Photo of McHappy Day in 2024, which takes places this year on May 8.

Chow down on a burger and fries on Thursday to help make a difference.

McHappy Day is back at both McDonald’s locations in Penticton, with Main Street and Walmart donating proceeds from all purchases to support the SOS Medical Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

This means getting your favourite fast food order can help families of sick children who need to relocate for treatment to the nearest big hospital, while building up local medical programs.

“McHappy Day shows how everyday choices can make an extraordinary difference,” Ian Lindsay, CEO of the SOS Medical Foundation, said in a news release.

“Whether it’s a coffee, fries, or a full meal, your purchase supports vital care in our community, including the final fundraising push for the Oncology Centre upgrade at Penticton Regional Hospital.”

Dine in, drive-thru, or order McDelivery (with $0 delivery) to "support better healthcare, one bite at a time."