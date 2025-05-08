Largest population of endangered aster plant dug out at Okanagan Falls beach

Sarah Crookall

Someone took to an Okanagan Falls beach over the weekend, removing the largest population of a federally endangered and protected plant.

The Christie Memorial beach in Okanagan Falls is somewhat of a local site of controversy.

It is home to the short-rayed alkali aster, which also lends to an untidy beach appearance. Some locals and developers have fought to clear the beach for a more visually pleasant appearance.

But at the beginning of May, it appeared someone took that matter into their own hands. With track marks made all along the beach, it looks as if someone rolled in a tractor and dug up the plants over the weekend.

"Okanagan Falls — the site that's been plowed — it's the largest, easily the largest population in Canada that's been hammered," said Terry Macintosh, botanist with the University of British Columbia.

Within Canada, the short-rayed alkali aster is only found in B.C., mostly within the South Okanagan, like along Osoyoos Lake. A total of eight population locations are in existence in Canada, at most. It typically grows on sandy beaches and ponds.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen does rototill the beach to keep the plant species healthy, but said it had nothing to do with this latest disturbance.

In 2019, community members were looking to find another site for the aster so Christie Memorial could be cleared for beach enjoyment. A group offered a $500 bounty for anyone who could find new populations of the endangered plant.

However, McIntosh said the annual plant can seed via a seed bank and germinate from one to five years, so plants could still grow at the Okanagan Falls site.



"It might not have many come back," he said, "On the other hand, you might have thousands come back, so they didn't necessarily do themselves a service. Plus, it's breaking federal law."



The Christie Memorial location had upwards of 20,000 individual plants, whereas most populations have fewer than 100.

Now, time will tell if the endangered species will return.

"If that doesn't come back, then you've lost well over 95 per cent of Canada's population."