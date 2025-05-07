Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre experiencing boiler failure, leading to closed hot tub and cold showers

Photo: File photo The Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre is dealing with a Boiler Blower Failure

A boiler blower failure at the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre has led to the facility having to close its hot tub on Wednesday.

The District of Summerland's Park and Recreation department said they are dealing with a mechanical failure.

"Our main pool is large enough to maintain its temperature for the time being, but the hot tub is now closed, and the showers are only able to provide cold water," they shared in an update.

"Currently, the pool remains open on the posted schedule while staff look at options to replace or repair the failed part."

At this point, there isn't a timeline for the completion of repairs, but the district said an extended pool closure may be required.

"We are working to resolve the issue and will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available. The Fitness Room remains open for normal operations."

Summerland continues its work on trying to improve and refurbish the aging Aquatic & Fitness Centre, applying for a grant application last fall to the Green and Inclusive Communities Buildings Program.

Council has had to allocate spending $350,000 to complete roof repairs on the centre this spring.

The existing Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre is at the end of its serviceable life, nearing 50 years.

Further steps in regard to the centre will be to explore options for extending the life of the existing facility will continue.

Information on the pool schedule can be found online here.