Penticton Indian Band condemn, demand immediate resignation from MLAs' statement on Indigenous Sovereignty

Photo: Contributed npink’tn Indian Band Condemns MLA Statement on Indigenous Sovereignty, Demands Immediate Resignation

The snpink’tn (Penticton) Indian Band issued a statement on Tuesday strongly condemning the joint declaration made by a group of MLAs.

They said Tara Armstrong, Jordan Kealy, and Dallas Brodie have "falsely portrayed Indigenous sovereignty as a threat to British Columbia’s prosperity."

"The statement by the MLAs dangerously groups Indigenous self-determination with unrelated political issues such as 'CCP influence,' 'equalization disparities,' and 'uncontrolled immigration,' perpetuating racist narratives and systemic discrimination against Indigenous Peoples," the PIB said.

In March, Armstrong and Kealy announced they would be leaving their party, in response to Conservative leader John Rustad kicking MLA Dallas Brodie from caucus.

Rustad said at the time he kicked Brodie out of the party because of her decision to “publicly mock and belittle testimony from former residential school students, including by mimicking individuals recounting stories of abuses.”

Many local Indigenous leaders have already expressed their anger towards Brodie's blatant racism towards survivors of Indian residential schools.

"Indigenous sovereignty is not a threat—it is the law," chief and council of the snpink’tn Indian Band said in their statement. "Assertions of Indigenous sovereignty are constitutionally protected rights and affirmed by Canadian and international law."

Not only does the PIB feel that the MLAs’ statement undermines reconciliation, they said it promotes division, and demonstrates systemic racism incompatible with public office.

"We call for their immediate resignation," said chief and council. "Real prosperity in British Columbia must include justice and equity for all, not only those benefiting from colonial structures."

The local area MLA for the PIB, Amelia Boultbee, previously stated she was happy to see one of her former colleagues get the boot from the Conservative Party of BC.

“Ms. Brodie’s statements are abhorrent and have no place in the BC Conservative caucus,” Boultbee said in a social media post.

“This is not a matter of crusading for truth. This is a matter of the privileged position enjoyed by MLAs, and the importance of fostering respectful dialogue with our First Nations friends and neighbours.”

Boultbee said she stands “in solidarity” with all those affected by residential schools “and in particular with the Penticton Indian Band.”

The snpink’tn Indian Band said they reaffirm its commitment to "upholding its ancestral jurisdiction and responsibilities."

"The Band urges British Columbians to reject divisive rhetoric and to join in genuine reconciliation and mutual respect."