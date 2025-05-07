Penticton remembering Missing and Murdered Indigenous women

A large and vocal group of residents from the Penticton Indian Band (PIB) and the broader community, most wearing red, once again gathered to remember and honour the tragedy of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people on Red Dress Day in Canada.

Approximately 150 participants marched from the S.S. Sicamous along Lakeshore Drive in Penticton to Rotary Park at noon on Monday, where a brief ceremony was held. The annual event, organized by PIB leadership, featured Indigenous drumming, dancing, and song.

“Red Dress Day serves as a powerful reminder of lives stolen, families shattered, and systems that continue to fail Indigenous peoples,” said PIB Chief Greg Gabriel.

While red dresses hang in windows and trees across the country, Gabriel emphasized that behind every one is a name, a story, and loved ones still waiting for answers.

“These ceremonies are good for the heart and good for the soul,” he said, as many continue to grieve for those who are missing or have been killed. “It’s a message we must continue to share year after year. The message of Red Dress Day resonates not only within our communities—it’s worldwide.”

“The violence, exploitation, and harm our Indigenous women and Two-Spirit people continue to endure must remain in the public consciousness,” Gabriel added. “It’s so important. We have to keep the message going to remind people of the injustices still happening today.”

Gabriel noted that he attends Red Dress Day not just as an elected official, but as a proud father, grandfather, and uncle.

“The men in our society need to do more,” he said. “We must step forward and protect our women. That is our responsibility. When I see these beautiful children, these young ladies and girls, I know that’s my duty—and I will always carry it out.”

He expressed gratitude for the large turnout and acknowledged those who continue organizing the event each year.

“I really appreciate your presence today,” he said. “I honour you—the women of our communities and society.”

Leslie Fabriz, a program coordinator with the Okanagan Nation Alliance, spoke about the lack of meaningful progress over the past decade.

“It’s sad and unfortunate that there hasn’t been any real improvement,” she said. One of her aunties went missing in Vancouver’s East Side in the mid-1980s. “We last saw her in 1986. She disappeared without a trace. I come to these gatherings and think: how can a person just disappear?”

“How can we lose mothers, sisters, daughters, and granddaughters—and no one takes notice?” she asked. “That’s why we’re here today: to honour not just the spirits of the missing, but also the families they left behind.”

She called the crisis “a national tragedy,” noting that only a handful of the more than 230 recommendations from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls have been implemented by the federal government.

“That reflects how we are prioritized—as people, as women, as family members, and as Two-Spirit individuals.”

Inez Pierre, a longtime language and cultural advisor and PIB band member, emphasized the deep cultural significance of the day.

“Today is a beautiful day to gather and remember our loved ones,” she said. “Red is a very powerful and sacred colour to our people. When our ancestors and spirits look down and see red, they see us remembering.”

Pierre acknowledged the persistence of racism and the ongoing struggles Indigenous people face.

“We face many challenges that interfere with our ability to live in harmony,” she said. “We are grateful to see so many people gathered here today.”

She noted that the annual walk provides space for grieving families to share their pain.

“Some of us carry very heavy hearts for the losses in our communities and our families,” she said.

The Congress of Aboriginal Peoples called on all Canadians to stand in solidarity on Red Dress Day and beyond by supporting the 231 Calls for Justice.

“This is not just a headline—it’s a relentless grief Indigenous families bear every single day,” said National Chief Brendan Moore in a statement. “Canada has made countless promises, but those words are empty without real action. The world is watching, and the time for hollow gestures is over.”

This article originally appeared in the Penticton Herald and is shared via the Local Journalism Initiative