No quick fix for growing encampment in Penticton

Photo: United Way BC File photo of the encampment, which is located on provincial land that was originally part of the snpink’tn Indian Band reserve lands,

After months of resident concerns over a growing encampment in Penticton, local elected officials continue to push the province for solutions.

Back in January, the City of Penticton and the Penticton Indian Band released a joint statement on the encampment along Highway 97 and the Penticton Channel.

The statement made it clear that the management of the encampment area is outside of city and PIB jurisdiction due to it being adjacent to a highway, which is provincial purview.

The newest-city councillor, Jason Reynen, posted to social media on Wednesday reminding residents to reach out to the Ministry of Transportation and Transit.

"If you would like to direct your comments and concerns about the encampment, please send to the MOTT. Call 1-604-527-2221, [or email] [email protected]," his post reads.

The lands often being used for the encampment are part of unsurrendered syilx Nation Territory, the PIB said, and were once snpink’tn Indian Band reserve lands.

"However, they were appropriated by the Federal crown in the 1950s and then transferred from the Federal Crown to the province in 1955 for flood control and infrastructure projects," reads a past press release from the city.

"These lands were intended to revert to reserve status but were never returned. The lands are now provincially registered and not classified as reserve lands, leaving administrative responsibility for the encampment with the province."

The city and PIB said they continue working on solutions with the provincial government.

Both are pushing for provincial programs, with implementation Heart & Hearth program support agreement.

The BC Housing Heart & Hearth program works to help people experiencing homelessness and living in unsafe conditions in encampments.

Shelters full in Penticton

Emergency housing and homeless shelters are reportedly too full to take in more people.

The local emergency shelter is being used for longer-term placement, because people in the shelter often can't find something in their affordability range.

The seasonal report of the Temporary Winter Shelter released in April, which was recorded to have provided care to 91 individuals recently, did help 12 people becoming permanently housed.

The shelter recently received bridge funding to help it operate until the end of May.

The City of Penticton leased the land through April 2026 but the shelter itself was only given a green light on a trial basis through March 2025 until recently, when Penticton council green-lit its future through April 2026. The extension is on the condition that BC Housing or other outside funding foot the bill.

United Way British Columbia and 100 More Homes Penticton released its 2024 Impact Report on Wednesday, which highlighted work done throughout the community to increase access to stable, safe, and permanent housing.

This included the launch of two major initiatives: the Housing Action Table and the Lived/Living Experience Table, which aims to establish "new pathways for community-driven solutions."

Heading forward, the organizations hope to shift from a crisis-response approach to long-term, preventative strategies.

This is done through initiatives like the Social Housing and Infrastructure Plan (SHIP) and the implementation of a new emergency weather response model: the Temporary Winter Shelter.

A short film on the shelter produced by United Way BC can be seen below.

Discussions with the province are ongoing about the encampment, as the city said they continues to work towards long-term solutions to ensure there is sufficient housing.

Contributed United Way BC