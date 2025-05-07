South Okanagan-Similkameen communities receiving provincially funded water meters

Photo: Andres Siimon on Unsplash Province funding new water meters to help small communities save water

A few South Okanagan-Similkameen communities were included in a $50-million provincial investment announcement on Tuesday morning to supply new water meters.

The news release from the province stated that the meters coming to 19 small, rural and First Nations communities will help in lowering costs for people who use less water, saving water and increasing resiliency during droughts.

Areas announced to receive funding included Faulder, Olalla, Willowbrook, Penticton Indian Band land and Princeton.

"Drinking water is an incredibly precious resource," Brittny Anderson, Minister of State for Local Governments and Rural Communities said in the news release.

"Small and rural communities in B.C. face higher financial and management capacity challenges, and water metering helps communities identify leaks, conserve drinking water, and keep costs down for businesses and residents."

The automated water meters that will be installed with provincial funding to cover up to 100 per cent of eligible costs.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen's areas of Faulder, Olalla, and Willowbrook Water Systems will be receiving 320 new or replacement meters, with a total of $2,050,325 in provincial funding.

The Penticton Indian Band will be receiving 400 new or replacement meters, with a total of $2,974,500 in provincial funding.

Town of Princeton will be receiving 1,330 new or replacement meters, with a total of $1,945,640 in provincial funding.

RDOS Mark Pendergraft said he was placed to participate in the pilot program.

"This project will give the RDOS the opportunity to improve watershed management and improve the sustainability of local water systems going forward," he added.

The province said the investment could help save up to 1.5 billion litres of water each year, which is equal to a day's worth of drinking water for 750 million people, 37.5 million showers or washing 30 million loads of laundry.

"The meters are part of a pilot program to help small communities and local water suppliers track and manage water use and mitigate the impact of drought, while giving people confidence that they are only paying for what they use," they added.

The meters can help reduce water use by up to 30 per cent, according to the province.

Research will be conducted during the program to study the benefits and investigate challenges and opportunities associated with water metering in small communities.

The Province plans to take the lessons learned and make them available to all water suppliers in B.C. to use water more efficiently.

A full list of the communities that will receive funding for water meters can be found online here.